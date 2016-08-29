Home sale prices down in July

WILLMAR—The median sale price in July for homes in Willmar dropped 1.9 percent over the same time last year. The median sale price was $133,200.

According to the West Central Association of Realtors, prices dropped 10.5 percent in the 21 counties of the region as a whole.

In Willmar there was a 5.9 percent increase in new listings, a 22 percent increase in closed sales and a 6.5 percent rise in the number of homes for sale. However there was a 2.5 percent decrease in the month's supply of available homes for sale.

Regionwide, inventory dropped 20 percent over last year.