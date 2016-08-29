Loomis, Mathiowetz join Big Stone Therapies

OLIVIA—Danelle Loomis has joined Big Stone Therapies in Olivia as a physical therapist, and Kayla Mathiowetz is a new speech language pathologist on the staff.

Loomis has particular interest in sports, orthopedics and pediatrics.

She is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead with a bachelor's in exercise science. She earned her doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Jamestown in Fargo, North Dakota.

Mathiowetz will work with patients of all ages with speech therapy needs.

She received her bachelor's and master's in communication disorders from Minnesota State University of Mankato.