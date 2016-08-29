New lending officer joins Citizens Alliance Bank

CLARA CITY—Tyler Enestvedt has joined Citizens Alliance Bank of Clara City as a lending officer.

He will manage agricultural and commercial customer relationships and develop new business relationships within Clara City and the surrounding area.

Enestvedt was born and raised in Sacred Heart. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in finance.

Before come to Citizens Alliance Bank, Enestvedt worked with Farm Service Agency, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Rural Finance Agency. He has focused on all types of agricultural lending.