Wermerskirchen honored for elder law practice

WILLMAR—The research team at Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service of lawyers, has chosen Mark Wermerskirchen, of Willmar, as a 2016 Minnesota Super Lawyer in the practice area of elder law. No more than 5 percent of Minnesota lawyers receive this honor.

Super Lawyers have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement and uses a multi-step process including a statewide survey of lawyers and an independent research evaluation of the candidates before choosing the honorees.

This list is published in the Super Lawyers Magazine.