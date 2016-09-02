Housing classes to be offered in Willmar and Marshall

WILLMAR—The Minnesota Multi-Housing Association is conducting three classes for property managers of multi-housing units.

At the Marshall City Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, the class Fundamentals for Rental Housing Management in Minnesota will be held. The course will cover the ins and outs of property management.

Best Practices in Marketing for Rural Properties and How to Close the Deal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Bremer Bank in Willmar.

On Oct. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bremer Bank in Willmar, an attorney will be on hand to discuss Fair Housing standards and answer questions.

Those interested in these courses can register at www.mmha.com/GREATER-MN.