Laughlin returns, Hatlestad promoted on CURE staff

MONTEVIDEO — Clean Up the River Environment announces that Katie Laughlin has returned to the organization as its communications and program associate. It also promoted Erik Hatlestad to serve as program associate.

Laughlin originally served as an intern with CURE. In 2010, she became the first student to graduate from the University of Minnesota - Morris' environmental studies program with an emphasis in biology.

Laughlin received a master's of teaching degree from The College of Saint Scholastica in 2014 and taught elementary education in both Minnesota and Colorado schools. Prior to teaching, she worked as an organizer for Environment Colorado, educating the public on the clean power plan and as a park ranger and environmental educator for Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

Laughlin is a Minnesota native, originally from Faribault.

In June, Hatlestad became CURE's program associate on policy issues surrounding renewable energy, rural electric cooperatives and sustainable agriculture.

A lifelong resident of western Minnesota who grew up on a farm, Hatlestad previously worked for CURE as a public interest fellow in conjunction with the Minnesota Public Interest Research Group at Minnesota State University Moorhead, Concordia College, and the University of Minnesota-Morris.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Concordia College.