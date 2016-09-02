Heritage Exteriors purchases House Doctor

SPICER—Keith Palmquist and Jason Quade of Heritage Exteriors & Restoration purchased The House Doctor from Jeff Ackerson on Aug. 10.

The House Doctor has specialized in siding, gutters and exclusive custom gutter covers for 23 years in our local communities. Ackerson will be working with Heritage to ensure a smooth transition.

Palmquist and Quade have also brought Ackerson's longtime employee Adam Scotterud on board the Heritage team, and Scotterud will continue to be in charge of gutter installation.