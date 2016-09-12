New owners take over Hector Meats & Poultry

HECTOR—Hector Meats and Poultry is under new ownership after longtime owner Kevin Fluhrer retired after 40 years. Brian and Angie Ziegenhagen took over Aug. 31, with assistance from the Southwest Initiative Foundation's Business Finance Program and Microenterprise Loan Program.

The Ziegenhagens will be keeping the name of the business, along with the staff. Southwest Initiative Foundation's

Brian Ziegenhagen was a longtime employee of 3M and started working with Fluhrer on the weekends this spring and started working fulltime in June. He has wanted to own his own business for some time, and Hector Meats and Poultry was a great opportunity.

Angie Ziegenhagen will also be involved with the business while she continues working full-time as a scheduler at The Orthopaedic and Rehab Clinic in Hutchinson.

Hector Meats and Poultry specializes in chicken and meat processing, retail meat sales and custom slaughtering. The Ziegenhagens hope to expand the business' capacity for processing chicken and meat, along with adding game processing this fall.

Primary financing for the project was provided by Citizens Bank & Trust Company of Hutchinson, who financed the real estate. Southwest Initiative Foundation's financing, from its Business Finance Program and the Microloan Program, was used to purchase business assets.

Microloan clients receive free technical assistance from Southwest Initiative Foundation staff to improve their business management skills.