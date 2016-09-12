On Track Fitness opens in Atwater

ATWATER—On Track Fitness, owned by Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City graduate Brett Busskohl, has opened in Atwater in the building that once housed Vern's T & C Store.

The fitness center will provide 24/7 access, with a use of membership card, to fitness equipment ranging from free weights to cardio. Busskohl will also be available to teach people how to use the equipment and help create a fitness plan for those who want it.

The center will accommodate all lifestyles and has training programs to fit those needs. Insurance plans are also accepted.

For more information or to set up an appointment for a membership, call 320-444-6020.