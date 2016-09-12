1 Million Cups coming to Willmar

WILLMAR—1 Million Cups, a national group which educates, engages and connects entrepreneurs, will kick off in Willmar starting Oct. 5 at the Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar. The program will provide entrepreneurs a place to network with other entrepreneurs and creative thinkers along with receiving and providing constructive criticism and support.

Every Wednesday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Barn, over cups of coffee provided by the Goodness Coffeehouse, entrepreneurs will be able to network and hear and give presentations on their ideas.

1 Million Cups was created in 2012, inspired by Seth Kravitz, author of "A Million Cup," an article about how communities are built through meaningful interactions between people over a million cups of coffee.

Additional details can be found on the 1 Million Cups Willmar Facebook page.