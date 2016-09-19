Hallstrom promoted to vice president at American Solutions

GLENWOOD—American Solutions for Business has promoted Kathryn "Katie" Hallstrom to vice president of human resources.

For the past five years Hallstrom has been working in the company's human resource department, working as its executive director and serving on the senior leadership team. She will work with American Solutions' nationwide sales force, home office staff and those who work from satellite offices across the country.

Hallstrom is a graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University with a degree in business administration. She has over 26 years of human resources and business administration experience. Hallstrom recently earned certification from the Society for Human Resources Management for senior-level professionals.

American Solutions for Business based in Glenwood is a distributor of promotional products, office supplies and marketing solutions.