    Barn's production of 'Anne Frank' begins Thursday

    By Tribune News Today at 4:17 p.m.
    Actors perform "The Diary of Anne Frank" during a dress rehearsal Monday at The Barn Theatre. (Briana Sanchez / Tribune)1 / 8
    "The Diary of Anne Frank," The Barn Theatre's final production of the 2015-16 season, begins tonight.

    Based on the book of the same name, this newly adapted theatrical version documents the life of the young Jewish diarist whose story defined a generation.

    The production is sure to be the most touching and inspiring of the season.

    In conjunction with the production, The Barn Theatre also boasts a display brought in from The Anne Frank Center in New York City that captures the moments from the Frank family's life. (Photos from the display can be viewed on page C2.)

    The display is open to the public through month's end from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

    Show times for "The Diary of Anne Frank" production are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 18.

    Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for students

    To purchase tickets or for more information, call 320-235-9500, or visit The Barn Theatre online at www.thebarntheatre.com/tickets.

    Cast Members

    Otto Frank portrayed by Dean Madsen

    Edith Frank portrayed by Mary Haugen

    Margot Frank portrayed by Claire Schiller

    Anne Frank portrayed by Claudia Finsaas

    Mr. Van Daan portrayed by Matthew Schiller

    Mrs. Van Daan portrayed by Cherry Olsen

    Peter Van Daan portrayed by Patrick Gilmore

    Miep Gies portrayed by Randi Larson

    Mr. Kraler portrayed by Allen Clark

    Mr. Düssel portrayed by Tim Ostby

    Contemporary girl portrayed by Maddie Schiller

    Contemporary boy portrayed by Adam Schiller

    Crew Members

    Artistic Director, Jerry Morrison

    Assistant Director, Matthew Schiller

    Stage Manager, Becky Sorenson

    Technical Director, Aane Twedt

    Costume Designer, Geneece Goertzen

    Choreographer, Claire Schiller

    Lighting Director, Matthew Hegdahl

    Sound Director, Bob Thompson

    Light Board Operators, Jan Buzzeo, Maddie Schiller & Adam Schiller

    Props People, Brent Roelofs & Paulette Korsmo

