Barn's production of 'Anne Frank' begins Thursday

Actors perform "The Diary of Anne Frank" during a dress rehearsal Monday at The Barn Theatre. (Briana Sanchez / Tribune)

"The Diary of Anne Frank," The Barn Theatre's final production of the 2015-16 season, begins tonight.

Based on the book of the same name, this newly adapted theatrical version documents the life of the young Jewish diarist whose story defined a generation.

The production is sure to be the most touching and inspiring of the season.

In conjunction with the production, The Barn Theatre also boasts a display brought in from The Anne Frank Center in New York City that captures the moments from the Frank family's life. (Photos from the display can be viewed on page C2.)

The display is open to the public through month's end from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Show times for "The Diary of Anne Frank" production are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 18.

Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for students

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 320-235-9500, or visit The Barn Theatre online at www.thebarntheatre.com/tickets.

Cast Members

Otto Frank portrayed by Dean Madsen

Edith Frank portrayed by Mary Haugen

Margot Frank portrayed by Claire Schiller

Anne Frank portrayed by Claudia Finsaas

Mr. Van Daan portrayed by Matthew Schiller

Mrs. Van Daan portrayed by Cherry Olsen

Peter Van Daan portrayed by Patrick Gilmore

Miep Gies portrayed by Randi Larson

Mr. Kraler portrayed by Allen Clark

Mr. Düssel portrayed by Tim Ostby

Contemporary girl portrayed by Maddie Schiller

Contemporary boy portrayed by Adam Schiller

Crew Members

Artistic Director, Jerry Morrison

Assistant Director, Matthew Schiller

Stage Manager, Becky Sorenson

Technical Director, Aane Twedt

Costume Designer, Geneece Goertzen

Choreographer, Claire Schiller

Lighting Director, Matthew Hegdahl

Sound Director, Bob Thompson

Light Board Operators, Jan Buzzeo, Maddie Schiller & Adam Schiller

Props People, Brent Roelofs & Paulette Korsmo