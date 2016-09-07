Barn's production of 'Anne Frank' begins Thursday
"The Diary of Anne Frank," The Barn Theatre's final production of the 2015-16 season, begins tonight.
Based on the book of the same name, this newly adapted theatrical version documents the life of the young Jewish diarist whose story defined a generation.
The production is sure to be the most touching and inspiring of the season.
In conjunction with the production, The Barn Theatre also boasts a display brought in from The Anne Frank Center in New York City that captures the moments from the Frank family's life. (Photos from the display can be viewed on page C2.)
The display is open to the public through month's end from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Show times for "The Diary of Anne Frank" production are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 18.
Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for students
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 320-235-9500, or visit The Barn Theatre online at www.thebarntheatre.com/tickets.
Cast Members
Otto Frank portrayed by Dean Madsen
Edith Frank portrayed by Mary Haugen
Margot Frank portrayed by Claire Schiller
Anne Frank portrayed by Claudia Finsaas
Mr. Van Daan portrayed by Matthew Schiller
Mrs. Van Daan portrayed by Cherry Olsen
Peter Van Daan portrayed by Patrick Gilmore
Miep Gies portrayed by Randi Larson
Mr. Kraler portrayed by Allen Clark
Mr. Düssel portrayed by Tim Ostby
Contemporary girl portrayed by Maddie Schiller
Contemporary boy portrayed by Adam Schiller
Crew Members
Artistic Director, Jerry Morrison
Assistant Director, Matthew Schiller
Stage Manager, Becky Sorenson
Technical Director, Aane Twedt
Costume Designer, Geneece Goertzen
Choreographer, Claire Schiller
Lighting Director, Matthew Hegdahl
Sound Director, Bob Thompson
Light Board Operators, Jan Buzzeo, Maddie Schiller & Adam Schiller
Props People, Brent Roelofs & Paulette Korsmo