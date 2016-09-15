19th annual Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival to be held this weekend
WILLMAR — Coffee and art lovers unite, it's that time again.
For the 19th year, the Willmar Area Arts Council's Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Willmar.
The event, which attracts some 30 regional artists and their works, features a day of activities that includes a juried art show and sale, hands-on art activities for children and adults, face painting, a caricaturist, wood carvings and balloon sculptures.
A full roster of musicians will perform all day. This year's entertainment will also feature a dance troupe through the Somali Museum of Minnesota, based out of Minneapolis.
"We're really excited about that addition" to the musical roster, said Janet Olney, president of the Willmar Area Arts Council.
There will also be a food court available and free coffee provided all day by Willmar coffee houses Deidra's Espresso Cafe & Bakery and LuLu Beans.
The official poster art for the event was unveiled last month and was completed by quilter Sandra Schlagel.
Four other artists have provided raffle art: photographer Kerry Texley, painter Nancy Carlson and a piece of pottery and a print by Gene and Lucy Tokheim.
"It's just going to be a great event," Olney said. "There will be something for everyone."
Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! is made possible by grants from the Southwest Minnesota Arts and Humanities Council and Willmar Area Community Foundation. Funds are also provided by event sponsors.
Admission to the festival is free.
The forecast as of Tuesday predicted sunny skies with a 10 percent chance of rain. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to Kennedy Elementary School, 824 7th St. S.W. in Willmar.
Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! calendar of events
Art Demonstrations
Whitney Music — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wind and string instruments to test your musical skills
Demo Inc. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free face painting
Willis Chase — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free caricatures
Jim Tiede — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free balloon sculptures
West Central Woodcarvers — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Woodcarving
Java Jam Outdoor Stage
10—10:55 a.m. - Maggie Harp/Dempsey Schroeder
11:05—11:30 a.m. - Willmar High School 2701 vocal ensemble
11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Great Times Band
12:35—1 p.m. - Somali Museum Dance Troupe
1:05—1:55 p.m. - Mill Pond Jazz Quartet
2:05—2:30 p.m. - Paul Imholte
2:35— 3 p.m. - Somali Museum Dance Troupe
3:05-3:50 p.m. - Cedar Creek Bluegrass/Gospel Band
Other attractions
Willmar Noon Lions Club's Belgian waffle day
Waffles and sausage served by Dad's Belgian Waffles
Willmar Community Center
7 a.m. to 12:30 pm
Advance tickets: $7, $8 at the door; $5 for children ages 5-12; free for those age 5 and under
Come on over for pie and coffee
Bethel Lutheran Church
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $3.
Anne Frank: A History for Today
Visit the Nancy Geiger Event Center at The Barn Theatre to view the history of the Frank family. It is the leading thread running through this exhibit of photos and narrative from Anne Frank's own writings.
Friends of the Library book sale
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Willmar Public Library
First Presbyterian Church rummage sale/bake sale/car wash
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Sixth Street Southwest and Litchfield Avenue
For a full list of the day's events, visit www.celebrateartcelebratecoffee.com