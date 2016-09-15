Search
    19th annual Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival to be held this weekend

    By Tribune News Today at 10:18 a.m.
    Music will be performed all day from the main stage during the Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival. Tribune file photo1 / 4
    Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! offers numerous activities for children of all ages. Tribune photo2 / 4
    An artists displays her work during last year's Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival in downtown Willmar. Tribune file photo3 / 4
    The annual Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival draws nearly three-dozen artists from across the region, who discuss and display their works. Tribune file photo4 / 4

    WILLMAR — Coffee and art lovers unite, it's that time again.

    For the 19th year, the Willmar Area Arts Council's Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Willmar.

    The event, which attracts some 30 regional artists and their works, features a day of activities that includes a juried art show and sale, hands-on art activities for children and adults, face painting, a caricaturist, wood carvings and balloon sculptures.

    A full roster of musicians will perform all day. This year's entertainment will also feature a dance troupe through the Somali Museum of Minnesota, based out of Minneapolis.

    "We're really excited about that addition" to the musical roster, said Janet Olney, president of the Willmar Area Arts Council.

    There will also be a food court available and free coffee provided all day by Willmar coffee houses Deidra's Espresso Cafe & Bakery and LuLu Beans.

    The official poster art for the event was unveiled last month and was completed by quilter Sandra Schlagel.

    Four other artists have provided raffle art: photographer Kerry Texley, painter Nancy Carlson and a piece of pottery and a print by Gene and Lucy Tokheim.

    "It's just going to be a great event," Olney said. "There will be something for everyone."

    Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! is made possible by grants from the Southwest Minnesota Arts and Humanities Council and Willmar Area Community Foundation. Funds are also provided by event sponsors.

    Admission to the festival is free.

    The forecast as of Tuesday predicted sunny skies with a 10 percent chance of rain. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to Kennedy Elementary School, 824 7th St. S.W. in Willmar.

    Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! calendar of events

    Art Demonstrations

    Whitney Music — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Wind and string instruments to test your musical skills

    Demo Inc. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Free face painting

    Willis Chase — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Free caricatures

    Jim Tiede — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Free balloon sculptures

    West Central Woodcarvers — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Woodcarving

    Java Jam Outdoor Stage

    10—10:55 a.m. - Maggie Harp/Dempsey Schroeder

    11:05—11:30 a.m. - Willmar High School 2701 vocal ensemble

    11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Great Times Band

    12:35—1 p.m. - Somali Museum Dance Troupe

    1:05—1:55 p.m. - Mill Pond Jazz Quartet

    2:05—2:30 p.m. - Paul Imholte

    2:35— 3 p.m. - Somali Museum Dance Troupe

    3:05-3:50 p.m. - Cedar Creek Bluegrass/Gospel Band

    Other attractions

    Willmar Noon Lions Club's Belgian waffle day

    Waffles and sausage served by Dad's Belgian Waffles

    Willmar Community Center

    7 a.m. to 12:30 pm

    Advance tickets: $7, $8 at the door; $5 for children ages 5-12; free for those age 5 and under

    Come on over for pie and coffee

    Bethel Lutheran Church

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Cost is $3.

    Anne Frank: A History for Today

    Visit the Nancy Geiger Event Center at The Barn Theatre to view the history of the Frank family. It is the leading thread running through this exhibit of photos and narrative from Anne Frank's own writings.

    Friends of the Library book sale

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

    Willmar Public Library

    First Presbyterian Church rummage sale/bake sale/car wash

    8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Sixth Street Southwest and Litchfield Avenue

    For a full list of the day's events, visit www.celebrateartcelebratecoffee.com

