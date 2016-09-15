The annual Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival draws nearly three-dozen artists from across the region, who discuss and display their works. Tribune file photo

An artists displays her work during last year's Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival in downtown Willmar. Tribune file photo

Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! offers numerous activities for children of all ages. Tribune photo

Music will be performed all day from the main stage during the Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! festival. Tribune file photo

WILLMAR — Coffee and art lovers unite, it's that time again.

For the 19th year, the Willmar Area Arts Council's Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Willmar.

The event, which attracts some 30 regional artists and their works, features a day of activities that includes a juried art show and sale, hands-on art activities for children and adults, face painting, a caricaturist, wood carvings and balloon sculptures.

A full roster of musicians will perform all day. This year's entertainment will also feature a dance troupe through the Somali Museum of Minnesota, based out of Minneapolis.

"We're really excited about that addition" to the musical roster, said Janet Olney, president of the Willmar Area Arts Council.

There will also be a food court available and free coffee provided all day by Willmar coffee houses Deidra's Espresso Cafe & Bakery and LuLu Beans.

The official poster art for the event was unveiled last month and was completed by quilter Sandra Schlagel.

Four other artists have provided raffle art: photographer Kerry Texley, painter Nancy Carlson and a piece of pottery and a print by Gene and Lucy Tokheim.

"It's just going to be a great event," Olney said. "There will be something for everyone."

Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! is made possible by grants from the Southwest Minnesota Arts and Humanities Council and Willmar Area Community Foundation. Funds are also provided by event sponsors.

Admission to the festival is free.

The forecast as of Tuesday predicted sunny skies with a 10 percent chance of rain. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to Kennedy Elementary School, 824 7th St. S.W. in Willmar.

Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! calendar of events

Art Demonstrations

Whitney Music — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wind and string instruments to test your musical skills

Demo Inc. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free face painting

Willis Chase — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free caricatures

Jim Tiede — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free balloon sculptures

West Central Woodcarvers — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodcarving

Java Jam Outdoor Stage

10—10:55 a.m. - Maggie Harp/Dempsey Schroeder

11:05—11:30 a.m. - Willmar High School 2701 vocal ensemble

11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Great Times Band

12:35—1 p.m. - Somali Museum Dance Troupe

1:05—1:55 p.m. - Mill Pond Jazz Quartet

2:05—2:30 p.m. - Paul Imholte

2:35— 3 p.m. - Somali Museum Dance Troupe

3:05-3:50 p.m. - Cedar Creek Bluegrass/Gospel Band

Other attractions

Willmar Noon Lions Club's Belgian waffle day

Waffles and sausage served by Dad's Belgian Waffles

Willmar Community Center

7 a.m. to 12:30 pm

Advance tickets: $7, $8 at the door; $5 for children ages 5-12; free for those age 5 and under

Come on over for pie and coffee

Bethel Lutheran Church

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $3.

Anne Frank: A History for Today

Visit the Nancy Geiger Event Center at The Barn Theatre to view the history of the Frank family. It is the leading thread running through this exhibit of photos and narrative from Anne Frank's own writings.

Friends of the Library book sale

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Willmar Public Library

First Presbyterian Church rummage sale/bake sale/car wash

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Sixth Street Southwest and Litchfield Avenue

For a full list of the day's events, visit www.celebrateartcelebratecoffee.com