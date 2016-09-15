WILLMAR – The Willmar Community Center will kickoff its fall entertainment series this weekend with Mikko Cowdery and the QuadraFeelyAxs. Both events are free, family friendly and open to the public. Mikko Cowdery’s “Fly Me to the Moon” features pop tunes from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s along with traditional Irish pub songs. Audience members will have the opportunity to sing-a-long with their favorites. Mikko, a well-known entertainer from Osakis, will be performing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center.

The QuadraFeelyAxs, (formerly known as the 3Ds) a popular local music group, will be performing from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Band members Dave Mohs, Web Ashling, Wendell Nash and Nick Larson will perform selections from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, including the Eagles, Jackson Browne and Poco.

Upcoming events at the Willmar Community Center include a barn dance from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, Laura Brown and Friends at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25, and the Gay Nineties, an award-winning barbershop quartet, performing, “When It’s Lam-Lighting Time in the Valley” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

Freewill donations are encouraged for these volunteer performers. The Willmar Community Center, 624 Hwy 71, is located across from Robbins Island in Willmar.