Ticket prices for Prince tribute concert start at $19.99

Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Chaka Khan and John Mayer are among the acts announced to play the much-discussed Prince tribute on Oct. 13. But it's now taking place at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, not the new U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dubbed "The Official Prince Tribute," the concert will feature members of Prince's bands the New Power Generation and 3rdEyeGirl, but notably not the Revolution. Other stars booked for the show include Tori Kelly, Anita Baker, Doug E. Fresh, Luke James, Bilal and Mint Condition along with Prince associates Morris Day and the Time, Judith Hill and Liv Warfield.

Tickets are $152.50, $112.50, $82.50, $42.50 and -- as a tribute to one of Prince's biggest hits -- $19.99. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday through Ticketmaster. There is no presale and there's a strict limit of six tickets per person. The Xcel Energy Center box office will also sell tickets Monday and will distribute numbered wristbands starting at 8 a.m. At about 9:45 a.m., a number will be drawn to determine the first person in line. Given the strong interest in the concert, both locally and nationally, the show is likely to sell out quickly.

In a news release, Prince's sister Sharon Nelson said: "The family is extremely excited to provide an opportunity for the world to participate in the tribute for our brother Prince. This concert will be an event not to be missed."

The news comes with some relief for Prince's fans, many of whom have speculated the tribute wouldn't happen at all, a notion fueled by media reports this week.

In July, Prince's sister Tyka Nelson announced the Oct. 13 date, with the promise details would be revealed in the next month. Soon after, a source close to the family told Rolling Stone the wish list of performers included Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars. But weeks passed with no word from the family as rumors spread of much behind-the-scenes drama. During that time, Prince's longtime lawyer, L. Londell McMillan, who is helping organize the tribute, occasionally tweeted vague hints, including one saying he had spoken to Wonder.

Prince's collaborator Sheila E., who was the first to suggest the tribute to the family, announced at the end of August that she was not involved in the concert. Then, last week, she booked her own Prince tribute concert with Morris Day and the Time on Oct. 15 in Cleveland, two days after the Twin Cities show.

Interest in Prince has remained high in the months since April 21, when he was found dead of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl in his Paisley Park studio in Chanhassen. Numerous local tributes drew sold-out crowds filled with local and international fans. Three members of Prince's '90s band, the New Power Generation, packed Minneapolis' Parkway Theater in June, while the Revolution followed suit with three nights earlier this month at First Avenue. That same venue, where much of Prince's "Purple Rain" was filmed, also hosted three Prince-themed dance nights this summer with Transmission DJ Jake Rudh.

The timing of the Oct. 13 tribute concert coincides with the opening of Prince's Paisley Park studio in Chanhassen to the public. Daily tours are set to begin Oct. 6 and are run by Graceland Holdings, which oversees Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis.

Prince did have a history with the X. In June 2001, he headlined two nights there to coincide with a weeklong fan celebration held at Paisley Park. The Purple One returned for three shows in June 2004, during what turned out to be his final major U.S. arena tour. He drew a combined audience of more than 60,000. In August, the Minnesota Wild announced the team would be using "Let's Go Crazy" as its goal song for its upcoming season.