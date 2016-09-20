Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Angelina Jolie has filed for a divorce from actor Brad Pitt, her attorney said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

"This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," attorney Robert Offer said in the statement.

Hollywood entertainment website TMZ reported that Jolie had filed for full physical custody of all six of their children. TMZ, citing a legal filing, said Jolie "was extremely upset" by Pitt's parenting methods.

The superstar couple were married in 2014 after 10 years together. TMZ reported Jolie cited their separation date as Sept. 15.

Jolie, 41, the estranged daughter of actor Jon Voight, had a bohemian reputation early in her career but more recently has taken on humanitarian causes and was named a special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Her six children include sons adopted from Cambodia and Vietnam and a daughter adopted from Ethiopia.

Jolie, who won a best-supporting actress Oscar for "Girl, Interrupted" in 2000, was previously married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.