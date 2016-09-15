GRANITE FALLS – Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort has announced it will host a concert by LeAnn Rimes at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The concert is part of Rimes’ annual holiday-themed tour, “Today is Christmas Tour 2016.”

Tickets can be purchased by the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at www.prairiesedgecasino.com. Ticket prices for the concert start at $35 plus applicable fees.

The tour shares a name with LeAnn’s 2015 holiday album, “Today is Christmas,” which was the number one new Christmas music album in Target Stores countrywide, and this year they are bringing it back. “Today is Christmas” reached number two on Billboard Holiday Album Charts and the first single

“Celebrate Me Home,” a duet with Gavin DeGraw, was the number two most played new Christmas track last year.

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally acclaimed singer and award‐winning songwriter. She recently inked a worldwide deal with RCA UK which will be releasing her 16th studio album, “Remnants,” on Oct. 28. The first single, “The Story,” was released in the UK earlier this summer.

Globally, she has sold more than 44 million units, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist” making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy Award.

Her debut album “Blue,” celebrates the 20th anniversary of its release this year.

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn’s song "How Do I Live," ranks number four on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs,” and it holds the record for being the second longest charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Fifteen of her multi‐genre singles are top‐10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight" which went number one in 11 countries.

Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Upper Sioux Community. The property is located three miles south of Highway 212 in Granite Falls, Minn., just off Highway 23. More information is available at www.prairiesedgecasino.com.