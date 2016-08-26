Milestones launching in September

For many years, the West Central Tribune has published wedding and engagement announcements in the "Extra" section every Saturday in the paper. In September, the newspaper will be expanding the page to include other types of family milestones as well.

As of Sept. 10, the West Central Tribune will begin sharing this community news—milestones such as weddings, engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, births and going away parties—on this expanded page, which will appropriately be called "Milestones." This new page will still include the weddings and engagements as it always has, and it will be published each Saturday in our "Extra" section, just as before.

This change in our publishing process will allow all the "Milestones" to be published in color in both print and online editions, and we also have extended the deadline for submissions to noon Wednesday. This will give readers more time to submit their "Milestones" to us, and still will allow us to prepare it for publication in the Saturday newspaper.

The publication fee for this news will be $30 for announcements of weddings and engagements, and it will be $25 for all other "Milestones" announcements. However, please know that there will be no charge for all items that the Tribune has already received or will receive prior to noon Aug. 31, either at our email address weddings@wctrib.com or at the newsroom office.

After Aug. 31, readers submitting their "Milestones" to the Tribune will use the newspaper's website to place their "Milestone" announcements. In addition to your news, you will be asked to include your contact and payment information. The website will allow you to choose how the information will be displayed in the newspaper, including the length and whether you would like to include a photo. And this website will automatically prepare your "Milestones" to be processed online at wctrib.com as well. We will provide that website address next week.

For more information, contact our Content Services team at 1-866-910-9009 or email your information to milestones@wctrib.com.