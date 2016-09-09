Huebner: It's not disrespectful anchor clothes

News anchor Jana Shortal, in a screen grab from "Breaking the News" on KARE 11. A gossip columnist for the Star Tribune criticized Shortal for wearing skinny jeans during a report about Jacob Wetterling's murder, prompting the Minneapolis newspaper to apologize.

FARGO—A media firestorm has erupted this week in the Twin Cities, and spread far beyond, over criticism of what a news anchor wore on TV.

As a longtime TV newsperson, I've been on the receiving end of that kind of criticism a time or two, and it's not fun.

Jana Shortal, co-anchor of "Breaking the News" on KARE 11 in Minneapolis, was lambasted by Star Tribune columnist C.J. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, for wearing skinny jeans while telling viewers the newly revealed, horrific details about Jacob Wetterling's abduction, sexual assault and murder at the hands of Danny Heinrich in 1989.

The criticism has since caught the attention of numerous online publications including Huffington Post, Jezebel and Marie Claire, whose writers largely said Shortal should be able to wear whatever she wants.

In her column, C.J. described the pants, in full view in a wide shot of the news set, as being "inappropriate," "downright jarring" and "unseemly, perhaps disrespectful," given the seriousness of the subject matter

She went on to post this tweet: “Do you wish you'd worn different jeans/pants @janashortal on Tuesday's Breaking the News which dealt mostly with Jacob Wetterling's death?” To which Shortal replied: “IDK what my clothing has to do with covering the tragedy of Jacob's death. My only 'wish' on Tuesday was for Jacob's family.”

A twitter-storm ensued, with many respondents calling the columnist an out-of-touch bully. The newspaper has since removed the column and issued an apology to Shortal.

With 30-plus years in television news, I'm pretty familiar with unsolicited feedback over clothing, hair and makeup worn on the air. Virtually every TV person around has heard something about their appearance. However, from what I know, comments aimed at women far outweigh those aimed at men.

And in TV, just like life in general, you tend to hear more often from people who don't like what you're doing.

Over the years, some viewers came off as trying to be "helpful" with suggestions to me, but wouldn't sign their name or used a fake email address to pass along their "advice." There have been hurtful, downright mean comments as well, including a viewer saying I should be fired if I ever wore a particular clothing combination again.

I chalk up some of this to the notion certain viewers have that they can say anything they want to media people because they're in the public domain—after all, you put yourself out there, so this is what you get.

Other factors, I think, involve generational differences and changes in how people dress.

There was a day when going to work, school or church meant putting on a suit, a dress, or at the very least, a button-down shirt or sweater and pants or skirt, fully pressed.

In the TV news business, it used to be a coat and tie for men and a conservative jacket for women behind the desk, period. That attire was viewed as "professional" by management, staffers and viewers. Years back, news consultants told us not to wear any wild colors, off-beat styles or large jewelry, so as not to distract viewers. You want them to hear and see the product of your journalism, they said, not draw attention to yourself.

With the passage of time, formality on TV has gone by the wayside, but only for women. Starting with the national news outlets and trickling down to the local affiliates, women have opted for bright colors, patterns, sleeveless shirts and dresses and bold jewelry during newscasts. Many will say that's simply what women wear now—they're attractive and still look professional. Others will describe the styles as too form-fitting, revealing and in their view, unprofessional.

What male anchors wear, on the other hand, hasn't really changed. It's still a coat and tie for most men in the studio; with the occasional no-coat and buttoned up shirt sleeves for meteorologists and polo shirts for sports guys on the busiest of nights.

For me, the change has left some women on-air looking slightly underdressed compared to their male counterparts. Maybe that's because I would never feel comfortable going on without a jacket. And maybe it's a reason to relax the TV dress code a bit for men.

I also think Jana Shortal looked fine in her skinny jeans while reporting the sad details of what happened to Jacob Wetterling. However, the jeans did catch my attention. And maybe, again, that's because I wouldn't wear skinny jeans on the air.

But was wearing them disrespectful? No.