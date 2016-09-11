Reader News: Sweet endings to a new beginning

On Aug. 20 Bethesda Heritage, established in 1953, had a farewell party for residents and families with anticipation in the relocation to Bethesda Grand: Senior Living Community. Rain didn't stop the fun with a family lunch, good music from the Slew foot Family Band, a farewell blessing from Pastor Theresa Kraft and an indoor balloon send off from employees with over 300 years of combined service. They were Julie Bloch, Joann Woltjer, Shirley Schueler, Sharon Nelson, Linda Thorson, Mary Henkel, Eugenie Hurley, Karen Laurence and Sue Guetter.