Schroeder--Erickson

JaNaye Schroeder and Tyler Erickson, both of Elk River, are engaged to be married Oct. 22 at the Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer.

JaNaye is the daughter of Darwin and Joyce Schroeder of New London.

She is a 2006 graduate of New London-Spicer High School in New London and a 2010 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

She is employed by CentraCare Health Monticello as a labor and delivery registered nurse.

Tyler is the son of Tim and Laurie Erickson of Bismarck, North Dakota.

He is a 2005 graduate of Century High School in Bismarck and a 2009 graduate of North Dakota State University in Fargo with a degree in construction management.

He is employed by U.S. Site work as a project manager.