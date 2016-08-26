Koenen--Smith

Melissa Smith and Chad Koenen were united in marriage June 18 on Captiva Island, Sanibel, Florida.

Melissa is the daughter of Stacy and Pam Smith of Longwood, Florida. Chad is the son of Jim and Audrey Koenen of Clara City.

Maid of honor was Michelle Sanderson, sister of the bride. Melissa's attendants were Valerie Malloy, sister of the bride, and Nicole Fey, sister of the groom. Flower girl was Addison Sanderson, niece of the bride.

Best men were Mike Koenen and Scott Koenen, brothers of the groom. Best junior groomsman was Skyler Koenen, son of the groom. Ring bearer was Drake Sanderson, nephew of the bride.

A reception and dance were held at the Captiva House on the island.

The couple resides in Chaska. Melissa is employed as the member retention specialist by Lifetime Fitness Corporate Office in Chanhassen. Chad is employed in sales and marketing by Push Pedal Pull Fitness in Burnsville.