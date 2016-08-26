Verschelde--Hines

Abbie Verschelde and Ben Hines, both of Taunton, are engaged to be married Oct. 8 at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneota.

Abbie is the daughter of Thomas Verschelde of Minneota and Kim Vlaminck of Minneota.

She is a 2010 graduate of Minneota Public School and a 2015 graduate of Minnesota West Community and Technical College with an associate degree in nursing. She is currently a student at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing.

She is employed as a registered nurse by Minneota Manor Health Care Center.

Ben is the son of Bob and Carla Hines of Willmar.

He is a 2004 graduate of Willmar Senior High School and a 2004 graduate of Ridgewater College with a degree in carpentry.

He is employed as an electrician by ADM in Marshall.