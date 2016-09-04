Standahl -- Thorpe

Melissa Standahl and Darrell Thorpe, both of Willmar, are engaged to be married Sept. 17 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church in Willmar.

Melissa is the daughter of Renee Lueschow of Willmar and Jerome and Joy Wilhelmi of Austin, Texas.

She is a 1997 graduate of Willmar Senior High School

She is employed as dining service coordinator by Brookdale Assisted Living in Willmar and as a human service technician by Fourth Avenue Homes in Willmar.

Darrell is the son of Dennis and Darlene Thorpe of Willmar.

He is a 1985 graduate of Willmar Senior High and a 1986 graduate of Ridgewater College.

He employed as a truck driver by Jennie-O Turkey of Willmar and is a volunteer for Kandiyohi County Rescue.