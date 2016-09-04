Hanson -- Arceneau

Rebecca Hanson and Dylan Arceneau, both of Alexandria, are engaged to be married Oct. 22 at Living Word Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Rebecca is the daughter of Lloyd and Julie Nelson of Atwater and Todd Hanson of Kandiyohi.

She is a 2012 graduate of New London-Spicer High School in New London and a 2015 graduate of Alexandria Technical Community College in the human services practitioner program.

She is employed by Alexandria-Center for Diagnostics Imaging at the Douglas County Hospital in Alexandria as an administrative assistant.

Dylan is the son of Dean and Betsy Arceneau of Belgrade.

He is a 2011 graduate of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School in Belgrade and attended Central Lakes College in Brainerd in the robotics program.

He is employed by Aagard in Alexandria as an electrical assembler.