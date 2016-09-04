Ranney -- Caspers

Katelyn Ranney and Jordan Caspers are engaged to be married Sept. 24 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer.

Katelyn is the daughter of Mark and Ann Ranney of New London.

She is a 2009 graduate of New London-Spicer High School in New London and a 2013 graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead.

She is employed as a behavioral health social worker by Fairview Health Services at the University of Minnesota West Bank in Minneapolis.

Jordan is the son of Mark Caspers and Marcia Caspers, both of Fargo, North Dakota.

He is a 2010 graduate of Fargo South High School and a 2012 graduate of Minnesota State Community & Technical College.

He is employed as a security driver by Loomis Armored Inc. in St. Paul.