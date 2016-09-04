Search
    Buboltz -- Schiller

    By Tribune Life Today at 11:17 a.m.
    Jared Schiller and Ann Buboltz

    Ann Buboltz of Atwater and Jared Schiller of Redwood Falls are engaged to be married Oct. 1 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls.

    Ann is the daughter of Roger and Patricia Buboltz of Redwood Falls.

    She is a 2009 graduate of Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls and a 2013 graduate of North Dakota State University in Fargo with a bachelor's degree in nursing.

    She is employed as a registered nurse by Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

    Jared is the son of Jeff and Linda Schiller of Redwood Falls.

    He is a 2008 graduate of Redwood Valley High School and a 2013 graduate of Bemidji State University with a bachelor's degree in aquatic biology.

    He is employed by Schiller Farms in Redwood Falls.

