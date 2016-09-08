Every Saturday, the West Central Tribune's Milestones sections shares news of family Milestones with its readers, such as engagements, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions, new babies and more. Publication fees are $30 for wedding and engagements, and $25 for all other Milestones accouncements. To have your Milestonenews included, go to www.wctrib.com and click on the "Share your Milestones"story. For more information, contact our Tribune Content Services at 1-866-910-9009 or email milestones@wctrib.com. The deadline for a Saturday edition is noon Wednesday.