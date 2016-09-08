Share your Milestones
Every Saturday, the West Central Tribune's Milestones sections shares news of family Milestones with its readers, such as engagements, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions, new babies and more. Publication fees are $30 for wedding and engagements, and $25 for all other Milestones accouncements. To have your Milestonenews included, go to www.wctrib.com and click on the "Share your Milestones"story. For more information, contact our Tribune Content Services at 1-866-910-9009 or email milestones@wctrib.com. The deadline for a Saturday edition is noon Wednesday.