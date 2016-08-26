Members of the Lakes Area Dive Team put their dive suits on as they leave the public access of Highway 71 to join the search for a missing man following a two-boat accident Thursday on Fish Hook Lake. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

One man remains missing on Fish Hook Lake on the north edge of Park Rapids in northwest Minnesota following an accident involving two boats on Thursday.

The search for the unidentified missing man continued into Thursday evening, but Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said late Thursday night the search was suspended at dark and will resume in the morning with cadaver dogs out in the boats and a DNR helicopter searching from the air.

Aukes said the victim is a 73-year-old local man, but his name has not yet been released.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office confirmed three men were in a 14-foot aluminum boat that capsized after a collision with a second boat, described as a bass fishing boat

The two injured men were transported from the public access off Highway 71 and one was believed to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The third man is the 73-year-old who remains missing.

The two men in the second boat were not injured. Names of those involved in the accident have not been released by the sheriff's office.

Hubbard County Chief Deputy Scott Parks said the cause of the accident was unknown but said the boats simply collided as a result of an accident. He said the investigation continues and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Lakes Area Dive Team joined the search for the missing man, along with the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and a Minnesota DNR airplane. Also responding to the scene at both the public access and Loon's Nest Resort, which made the initial call, was Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Hubbard First Response & Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Park Rapids Police Department.