The first anniversary celebration of the dog park at Lions Park on Willmar Avenue and 22nd Street S.W. has been cancelled due to the high number of mosquitoes in the area.

The event will has been rescheduled for Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It will feature a K9 demo at 7 p.m., contests for largest dog, smallest dog, cutest costume and cutest trick at 6:30 p.m., and a walk around Swansson complex at 7:15 p.m.