Records for Aug. 27

Arrests

WILLMAR—A 27-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Lakeland Drive Southeast. He faces a charge of driving after revocation and was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

NEW LONDON—A 25-year-old man was arrested early Friday after a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kandiyohi County Road 40 Northeast. After a traffic stop for failing to dim his lights, he was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while under the influence, according to the police report.

Theft

KANDIYOHI—A resident reported Thursday afternoon that a package left at a door in the 500 block of McDermott Avenue South had been stolen sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Burglary

WILLMAR—A burglary was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue Northwest. According to the initial police report, a door was kicked open, and windows were broken. No other information was available.

District Court

Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR—Alejandro Lopez Coronado, 18, of Willmar made his first court appearance Friday on felony charges of second-degree burglary and theft.

Bail was set at $25,000 with the conditions that he stay away from the alleged victim's residence, stay in touch with probation, not leave the state and submit to random testing.

His next court appearance is Sept. 12.

Coronado was charged in connection with a burglary and theft on April 18 in Willmar. Through their investigation, police learned that Coronado was part of a group of mostly juveniles who allegedly broke into a home on 28th Avenue Southwest and stole a number of items.

A 16-year-old boy who lived in the home told police that he had returned to the house and seen signs of a break-in, according to the court file. The break-in was witnessed by neighbors, as well.

In his first contact with the police, the boy named Coronado as a possible suspect, saying they had been having problems over a girl.

The boy reported that his Nike Air Force One shoes valued at $100 were gone. The boy and his family later discovered and reported other items missing—two pairs of earrings valued at $100, Hollister jeans valued at $30, Beats headphones valued at $300 and a plastic container shaped like a pop can, containing $200 to $300 in coins.

On May 1, the boy's sister reported that she believed she had seen one of the stolen items in a post on Facebook. In interviews with several juveniles, police learned that Coronado had been the driver when a group of about a half dozen young people allegedly went to the home. Two others had broken into the house, but those allegedly involved told police that the break-in was Coronado's idea, according to the criminal complaint.

Marriage licenses

Kandiyohi County

Yvonne Jasmin Munoz, Pennock; Nathaniel Glenn Masters, New London

James Robert Sides, St. Cloud; Rachel Anne Yampolsky, Evanston, Ill.

Kaylib Daniel Welgraven, Chandler; Chelsie Sidee Carroll, Chandler

Maria Cortez Velasquez, Hector; Bernardo Osorio Ramos, Hector

Morgan Lynn Lalim, Willmar; Tyler Raymond Pollard, Willmar

Traci Nicole Geurtz, Pennock; Daniel Ryan Miller, Pennock

Joseph Roger Dunn, Prinsburg; Kristie Ann Hinton, Prinsburg

Chase David Frieze, New London; Shantell Marie Scherping, New London

Gilder Julian Mejia Huinac, Willmar; Mehyda Gibendy Paxtor Lopez, Willmar

Tiffany Caitlin Ward, Willmar; Vincent Anthony Mullen Jr., Cloquet