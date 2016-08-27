Willmar soldiers return home

WILLMAR -- More than 150 soldiers from the Minnesota Army National Guard's 682nd Engineer Battalion returned to Willmar this weekend following a 10-month deployment.

The soldiers have been members of Task Force Wild, named for the Minnesota Wild hockey team. They were deployed to Kuwait in early October 2015 in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

"The soldiers ... excelled in their mission, and were recognized across the theater for their hard work and dedication," said Lt. Col. Keith Ferdon, battalion commander, in a news release. "I couldn't be prouder of how our soldiers represented the state of Minnesota."

The task force worked in support of coalition forces in the region, providing horizontal and vertical engineering and construction support.

The soldiers oversaw the planning and execution of 285 construction projects with an approximate total value of $20.2 million in seven countries: Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

The unit's forward support company was responsible for distribution support and maintenance of equipment that increased the battalion's operational readiness from 59 percent to 91 percent, according to the release.