    Man, 73, found alive after floating for 12 hours in lake

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:34 a.m.

    MINNEWAUKAN, N.D.—A 73-year-old man who was wearing his lifejacket was found alive after his boat sank and he spent about 12 hours floating on Devils Lake.

    The unnamed Sheyenne, N.D., man was reported missing Saturday after he failed to come back from a Friday fishing trip on the lake, Benson County Sheriff Steve Rohrer told KZZY-FM Radio. A search was launched early Saturday morning, but rescue workers received a call saying the man had floated to shore and had been taken to a local hospital.

    The man was a little sore but seemed OK, Rohrer said.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
