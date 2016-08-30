MINNEAPOLIS -- A man reportedly attempted to open an exterior airplane door during a packed cross-country flight Monday, prompting an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Alaska Airlines flight 7, traveling from New York City to Seattle, made an emergency landing at the Twin Cities airport about 9:45 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the airline.

Once on the ground, an “unruly passenger” who, according to flight crew, had attempted to open an exterior door on the plane was removed by law enforcement, said spokeswoman Halley Knigge.

The plane, a Boeing 737 900 ER carrying 181 passengers, was delayed for roughly two hours.

Knigge said such exterior doors are impossible to open in the air, as such an effort would have to overcome thousands of pounds of pressure.

An airport spokeswoman confirmed that a man was removed from the flight by police and taken to a nearby hospital, and that the investigation would be taken over by the FBI.

She added the man had been restrained on the flight and had his hands tied behind his back when airport police first made contact with him, but no injuries were reported.