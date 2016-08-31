FALCON HEIGHTS—A message from a Black Lives Matter Minnesota State Fair booth is that people throughout the state can learn from actions the organization takes in the Twin Cities.

As Todd Gramenz of St. Paul mans his booth, where he sells T-shirts with inscriptions such as "Hands up don't shoot," he hears from people around Minnesota who say that Black Lives Matter has inspired them to discuss race.

"It is very touching to me to know that people actually are doing these things around the state," he said.

Such discussions, Gramenz added, may lead people "to think twice about what they say, what their actions are."

People from all over come to his modest booth, a canopy and a couple of tables, to ask: "How do we help?"

Communities other than blacks are getting involved, he said, including a newly formed "Native Lives Matter" movement.

"We hope that leadership will be contagious," Gramenz said. "It puts people in a position to think about who they are and gives them the self-confidence to say, 'You know what, I do matter.'"

Gramenz is one of the few fair exhibitors wearing a tie, which he does as an example of how to look businesslike.

He is in the middle of some Black Lives Matter controversy. The St. Paul and Minneapolis chapters of the group do not support his booth, and did not last year when the fair invited them to set up a stand in order to avoid protests.

The groups have inspired or organized many Twin Cities protests over the last couple of years, mostly in response to a pair of police shootings of young black men. They plan a second protest at this year's fair for Saturday.

If BLM leaders talked to fair visitors, Gramenz said, "I don't feel a protest outside the fair again this Saturday would be necessary."

A Monday evening protest stemmed from a peaceful vigil at the site near the fairgrounds of the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile.

Vigil participants said they did not want to "take over the road." But shortly after about 40 protesters started walking, younger members spread into the street and forced Larpenteur Avenue traffic to go around them one by one. When they got to Snelling Avenue, they spread across the intersection and blocked Snelling traffic entirely, except for a couple of vehicles that forced their way through with protesters briefly clinging to their hoods.

As drivers honked and threw up their hands, the protesters chanted, "This is a small inconvenience. Murder is a large inconvenience."

Traffic was held up about 10 minutes before the protesters returned to the sidewalk.

Asked afterward why the group decided to block traffic, protester Emmanuel Kandolo said that is how change will come.

"We disturb the peace because if it wasn't for things like this, we would not get any attention," Kandolo said. "If we sit at home and allow people to die in the streets, no change will happen."

While protest organizers often seem to blame police, politicians and others for problems, Gramenz said that is not productive.

Gramenz, who would like to be an elected official someday, advocates taking on black problems with "open dialogue."

That is what he encourages at the fair booth: "Do not come in talking on egg shells. Let it out."