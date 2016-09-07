Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Duluth will receive $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.

The winner of Monday night's Minnesota Lottery "Lucky for Life" drawing had not claimed the prize as of Tuesday, lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Fourth Street Market, 102 E. Fourth St.

The winning Lucky for Life numbers drawn on Monday night were 9-14-21-34-40, with the Lucky Ball 18.

"The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize," lottery officials said in a news release. "The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery's communications office at (651) 635-8271 to make arrangements to claim the prize."

Monday night's winning ticket is the 10th ticket to win $25,000 a year for life since the game began in January 2015.