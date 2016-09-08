Assessed as he was administered his morning medications on Dec. 7, Joseph Leo Zak passed the eye test at 7:15 a.m. by appearing as his "normal, smiley" self.

Those were the words of a group home staff member during an investigation into the disappearance that day of Zak, who would now be 35 years old.

His grandfather had fostered in Zak a deep appreciation of World War II history, and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day would have been something that mattered to him, said Marleen Zak, Joseph's mother.

The date now coincides with the last time anyone who knows him saw Joseph Zak.

Major developments in recent days in the Jacob Wetterling missing person case have hit home with the Zak family, which has been assisted by the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center and other agencies.

"All of us missing persons' cases fear the details," Marleen Zak said. "I am so sad for the Wetterling family."

Having lived a difficult and complex life with autism and depression, Joseph Zak seemed to have settled into a suitable routine. He lived on a secluded 160-acre farm in Brookston situated a half-mile south of the St. Louis River and operated by the Duluth branch of Residential Services Inc.

Caring for the horses, chickens and cattle inspired a measure of tranquility in Zak, who had acted out by hurting himself in the past and had been prone to running away. But he hadn't left supervision in more than a year and was continuing to find new rewards in life.

"There's always something to do on a hobby farm; you're never bored," Marleen Zak said. "He took complete advantage of that."

By the time a staff member readied to take Joseph Zak to his job at a local bakery on Dec. 7, he hadn't come out of the second-floor bathroom, and the shower had been running for a prolonged time, according to a Minnesota Department of Human Services investigation memorandum from February.

When the concerned staff opened the door just after 8 a.m., the bathroom was steamy and empty. The water was still warm, but Zak was gone.

"Joe made a very well-planned and crafty escape from the house," said Jon Nelson, executive director of RSI of Northeastern Minnesota, describing how the 6-foot, 325-pound Zak left out a bathroom window. Even with a reportedly balky knee, Zak went from one roof to another, down a fire escape and into a foggy, mild December morning.

An hour after he left, Fond du Lac police picked up a signal from Zak's cellphone in Esko. But in the nine months since his disappearance, that lone ping has come to be thought of by authorities as misleading and something that may have cost them their best chance to find Zak by pulling them away from the farm and river in the first place.

"At this point we've been calling it a phantom ping," said Sgt. Wade Rasch of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, which ultimately took over the investigation. "We've had great success with cellphones, but sometimes, for whatever reason, they're off."

Zak's phone has not been heard from again.

An exhaustive search

Joseph Zak found enjoyment and solace in natural bodies of water, said his mother.

"He'd go to water," she said in a telephone interview. "Joe is quite a fisherman and is soothed by the river."

The DHS investigation of the group home following his disappearance revealed that Zak had run away to the river once before, in 2011. His care team — an array of family members, doctors, therapists and group home staff that Marleen called "a well-oiled machine" — had agreed with Zak to allow him to camp out on the farm property. When he didn't return home as scheduled, a search-and-rescue team was ordered and found him waist deep in the St. Louis River, experiencing a moment of what Rasch described as "psychological distress."

"So again that brings us back to the more likely spot he would go was the river," Rasch said.

Authorities said they believe the mission to find Zak is one of body recovery at this point.

"Our opinion matches the St. Louis County sheriff," Marleen Zak said.

They are buoyed by the upcoming hunting seasons and hope that the added human infiltration of the woods will turn up either Zak or further clues.

It's improbable, everyone agreed, that Zak would have survived undetected considering his vulnerabilities and limited resources when he left home.

In addition to medication and therapy regimens, Zak required around-the-clock staffing, including visual welfare checks every 15 minutes in the group home, and other supports such as the near-daily phone calls with his mother and family.

He had physical health issues, his mother said, and knew the importance of pending doctor visits. When he didn't show for a Dec. 11 physician's appointment, "That's when I really started feeling hopeless," said Marleen Zak, a retired career special education instructor who lives with Zak's father, Jim, in Pine City.

The couple was hiking desolate hills near Dickinson, N.D., when they got word their son was missing. Struggling to hold a telephone signal, Marleen climbed to a high point to make contact with law enforcement. She recalled feeling sick to her stomach and described the memory by saying, "It was an awful moment."

On Jan. 19, a concerted effort was made by more than 70 people to comb the farm north to the river. It was mostly law enforcement and loved ones, including Zak's two brothers who are twins, who took part. A cadaver dog picked up a scent along the river, eliciting ongoing and repeated attempts throughout the winter by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad to recover a body. The squad conducted missions from the air and up and down the river, drilling hundreds of holes into the river ice with dogs sniffing each one to no avail.

As of now there are no more scheduled efforts to locate Zak. New information, Rasch said, would generate future searches, but at this point "we've exhausted everything we can do," he said, praising the work of the volunteer search-and-rescue squad.

In June, the family, working with a nonprofit missing persons agency, covered Canal Park in Duluth with fliers showcasing Zak's gentle visage — soft brown eyes and curly brown hair framing a parenthetical grin.

Zak loved ships and was a capable marine and small engine mechanic who had previously volunteered at the local aquarium.

Zak also enjoyed casinos and football. Living most of his life in and out of residential care, Zak started school in Pine City but finished in Proctor. His mental health disabilities caused him difficulty in processing language and stress, his mother said. So while capable of quarterbacking his own care team, staff reported in the DHS investigation into his disappearance that "small things upset (Zak) and triggered into bigger things."

Nobody knows what triggered Zak to leave the day he went missing.

'Lingering sadness'

Zak's mother told the News Tribune she has long since forgiven the group home for her son's disappearance.

"Everybody I've met that has experienced this agrees that there's just a physical gut-wrenching that comes over you," she said. "The group home staff shares that feeling."

The DHS investigation determined that a staff member failed to conduct the 15-minute visual checks that were part of Zak's care plan, but "it was not determined whether implementing the checks as required would have prevented the incident," the February memorandum said.

The staff person is no longer working at the facility, but those left behind still drive the country roads around the group home looking for Zak.

"There's just a lingering sadness," said Nelson, whose organization added window-frame sensors and advanced supervision protocols in response to the event. "Joe was basically running our little farm out there. He loved to talk about it and share it with other people."

One of Zak's peers at the home, Nelson said, copes with the loss by imagining Zak is fishing somewhere.

Meanwhile, Marleen Zak and her husband have conducted their own private searches, but the couple, both in their 60s, are met with little streams, swamps and thick underbrush everywhere they go.

"It's one big tangle," she said. "I've done a lot of hiking deep in the Boundary Waters, but this is unbelieveable. It's nasty high thickets of weeds and trees and rocks and all of a sudden you're down a steep incline before you know it."

Authorities and those closest to him believe that somewhere out in the vicinity of the river is Joseph Zak.