Wetterlings ask public to don No. 11 for sports-loving Jacob

Any sports. All sports. He loved playing goalie for his hockey team. He wanted to be a football player when he grew up. He loved playing basketball and soccer.

When his father, Jerry Wetterling, coached his Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association team in St. Joseph, Minn., Jacob, 11, wore a red jersey with the number "11" on it.

Now the Wetterling family is asking people to use the number 11 as a symbol of hope and to honor their son by adding it somewhere on their person "at their next game, concert or big event to show their commitment to making the world a better place for kids," they wrote in a post Wednesday afternoon on the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center's Facebook page. "It's one of the many ways to honor Jacob's spirit and his sense of fairness."

The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of the request and plan to discuss Thursday a potential tribute, the team said.

The Wetterlings came up with the idea after being approached by a children's soccer team in Maryland that wanted to wear Jacob's jersey number at their next game, said Allison Feigh, the resource center's program manager. "Our hearts were touched by a request from children to honor Jacob in this way," she said.

The center posted 11 things that people can do to nurture a culture of kindness and compassion. "If you put on Jacob's jersey number, make a commitment to living with these 11 traits," the post read.

1. Be fair

2. Be kind

3. Be understanding

4. Be honest

5. Be thankful

6. Be a good sport

7. Be a good friend

8. Be joyful

9. Be generous

10. Be gentle with others

11. Be positive

The center also asked people to share photos via its Facebook page. "We want to see how you are living these 11 traits," the post read.

Jacob's remains were found late last week in a pasture near Paynesville, Minn., nearly 27 years after his abduction. On Tuesday, Danny Heinrich, 53, confessed in court to abducting, sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old St. Joseph boy.

Feigh said there are no plans at present for a memorial service for Jacob. She would not comment as to whether Jacob's remains have been released to the family.

Several prayer services for Jacob are planned in the coming days. In Jacob's hometown, a special prayer service of healing will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Saint Joseph.

In St. Paul, an ecumenical prayer service led by Archbishop Bernard Hebda will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, ahead of Friday's National Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities. The event was called for by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in response to shootings and racial tensions in Baton Rouge, Dallas and the Twin Cities.

In a call to action posted on the Wetterling center's Facebook page Monday, Patty Wetterling, Jacob's mother, asked for people to "say a prayer," Feigh said. "And so anyone who wants to do that, we are feeling and receiving those prayers."