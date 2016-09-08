Clinton chastises Trump for comment on security briefing

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton chastised Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday for talking about things he learned in classified intelligence briefings, calling it "totally inappropriate and undisciplined."

Speaking to reporters the morning after a New York security forum featuring separate appearances by the two candidates, Clinton also slammed the businessman for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and saying U.S. generals had been "reduced to rubble" by the policies of U.S. President Barack Obama.

At the televised forum Wednesday night, Trump said he was "shocked" by information he got during the briefing. "What I did learn is that our leadership, Barack Obama, did not follow what our experts ... said to do," Trump said.

"I would never comment on any aspect of an intelligence briefing I received," Clinton, a former secretary of state, said before boarding her campaign plane. As nominees for the Nov. 8 presidential election, she and Trump are entitled to receive intelligence briefings.

Clinton said Trump's praise of Putin as a better leader than Obama was "not just unpatriotic" but also "scary."

"It suggests he will let Putin do whatever Putin wants to do and then make excuses for him," Clinton said.

Trump's campaign fired back at Clinton after her session with reporters, saying she was resorting to "unhinged and dishonest" attacks.

"These are the desperate attacks of a flailing campaign sinking in the polls, and characteristics of someone woefully unfit for the presidency of the United States," Jason Miller, senior communications adviser for Trump, said in a statement.

Clinton's lead over Trump in national opinion polls has weakened in recent days. The current average of polls by website RealClearPolitics puts her at 45.6 percent support, compared to Trump's 42.8 percent.

Obama also hit back at Trump for criticizing his foreign policy record, saying the Republican nominee was unfit to follow him into the Oval Office and the public should press him on his "outright wacky ideas."

The televised "Commander-in-Chief" forum Wednesday, attended by military veterans, was the first time Trump and Clinton had squared off on the same stage since accepting their parties' White House nominations in July, although they did not appear at the same time.

It offered a prelude to how Clinton and Trump will deal with questions of national security in their three upcoming presidential debates later in September and in October.

Clinton has said her experience in government as secretary of state and a U.S. senator makes her uniquely qualified for the White House, and that Trump's series of controversial comments makes him temperamentally unfit for the office.

Some of Trump's foreign policy positions, such as his proposal to fight terrorism by imposing a temporary ban on Muslims entering the country, have alarmed not just Democrats but many in his own party's leadership.

Trump, who has never held elected office, has criticized Clinton's judgment, attacking her vote in favor of the 2003 Iraq war and her support for the U.S. intervention in Libya in 2011. The Republican candidate was widely criticized recently when he called her a "co-founder," along with Obama, of Islamic State.

'DANGEROUS'

Clinton said Thursday she would convene a meeting of bipartisan security experts Friday to discuss the fight against Islamic State militants.

"What you didn't hear from Donald Trump last night was any plan to take on ISIS," Clinton told reporters, using an acronym for the group. "That's not only dangerous, it should be disqualifying."

Trump and Clinton supporters went on the offensive on social media Wednesday night and Thursday morning, defending their candidates' performances during the forum.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway met with Trump supporters in Congress on Thursday morning, and Trump spoke with the group by phone to thank them for their support. Afterwards, some of his supporters shrugged off his comments about Putin.

"I think he is being very smart in how he addresses Putin and you know, maybe he's playing with Putin's ego," said Representative Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Clinton said Republicans holding or seeking office across the country should be pressed on whether they agree with Trump's comments, including his views on Putin and U.S. generals that surfaced during the forum.

"Republicans are just in a terrible dilemma trying to support a totally unqualified nominee, I have no sympathy for them, it's their nominee," she said.