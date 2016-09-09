University of Minnesota's nonresident tuition hike pays off

MINNEAPOLIS—Nonresident students at the University of Minnesota could be in for another big tuition hike next year as enrollment stayed flat this fall even as the U raised the sticker price 7.5 percent.

The University's new freshman class includes 804 students from non-reciprocity states, down from 826 the year before. But international students made up for that loss, growing to 343 from 322.

The higher tuition rates those students are paying will bring the Twin Cities campus roughly $1 million more this year, even after accounting for an increase of $270,000 in recruitment spending.

"They had to make extra effort to land that class," making more school visits and hosting extra campus visits, said Julie Tonneson, associate vice president for budget and finance, at a Board of Regents budget meeting Thursday.

The non-resident tuition rate at the U is lower than that of every Big Ten school except the University of Nebraska. The Board of Regents wants to climb to the middle of the conference in the coming years while holding in-state tuition down; the in-state rate, which increased 2.5 percent this fall, ranks seventh of the 14 conference schools.

In their preliminary budget meeting Thursday, the regents and University President Eric Kaler seemed committed to that strategy.

"We have a little bit of data that says there's space to go," Kaler said.

Regent Michael Hsu said five in six students paying the non-resident rate either did not apply for federal loans or had family incomes exceeding $110,000, which suggests they can afford to pay more.

Regents considered a non-resident tuition increase of as much as 15 percent last year before settling on a lower figure.

Kaler on Thursday presented regents with what he called a "modestly aggressive" budget proposal. It seeks a 9.8 percent increase in biennial state funding — a $122 million increase to almost $1.4 billion — in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Roughly half of that money would support the core mission while keeping resident tuition down.

Other priorities include greater investments in advising and other student success strategies across all campuses. Kaler wants to boost graduation rates, recruit and retain more students of color, and enroll more students in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

He also wants more money for research into cancer, water and racial disparities and research that makes use of vast amounts of data. That work is part of the U's MnDrive partnership with the state.

The Bell Museum of Natural History, which is moving to the St. Paul campus in 2018, also needs $5 million from the state for operations, Kaler said.

After getting nothing from the Legislature this year, the University intends to make virtually the same funding requests for capital projects in 2017.

Proposed projects for that year total $318 million in spending across all campuses. The University wants to cover $73 million from its own funds with the state picking up the remaining $245 million.

The projects are:

* $100 million to renovate and maintain a variety of existing facilities (known as HEAPR)

* $104 million for the first phase of a renovated Academic Health Center in Minneapolis

* $42 million for a new chemistry and advanced materials science facility in Duluth

* $34 million for the full renovation of Pillsbury Hall in Minneapolis

* $24 million for lab and classroom improvements in Duluth, Crookston, Morris and St. Paul

* $7 million for a new greenhouse in St. Paul

* $6 million to design a $60 million modernization of the Twin Cities campus library system, the only new request on the list

Lawmakers supported some of the requests earlier this year but failed to agree on a bonding bill to pay for them—although Gov. Mark Dayton said there still could be an agreement.

Regents will get more detail on Kaler's budget proposals Friday and vote next month.