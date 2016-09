MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old student has survived a fall from a fifth-floor balcony near the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus.

Police say the teen was critically injured when he fell from the balcony at the FloCo Fusion apartments in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown on Saturday about 10 p.m.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the fall doesn’t appear to be a criminal act.