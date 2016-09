13-year-old Minnesotan shoots 500-pound bear

13-year-old Bryce DuChamp of Erskine shot this bear Sept. 10 while hunting with his dad, Chris, north of Trail, Minn.

The bear weighed 520 pounds field dressed, Chris DuChamp said, adding he’d never seen a bear that big close-up.

They’re having a European mount made from the skull.

