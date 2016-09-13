Google rolls out home delivery in Minnesota

Google is debuting its Express service in St. Paul, Minneapolis and other parts of the metro, as well as in portions of outstate Minnesota. Customers can order retail goods from big-name merchants and have the products delivered to their doors. Photo courtesy of Google

Google today becomes the latest to debut personal-shopper services in St. Paul and Minneapolis, offering to snap up goods at big-name retailers and deliver these to customers’ homes or offices for a fee.

Google Express also is rolling out in other parts of the Twin Cities area and Minnesota — including Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Osseo, Mankato, Duluth and St. Cloud.

With Google Express, a service already available in a number of U.S. cities, the Silicon Valley tech giant joins an increasingly crowded field of retail-delivery services in the Twin Cities.

Amazon’s PrimeNow is perhaps Google’s biggest rival in this metro area, but Google Express also goes up against Postmates, Instacart, Drizly and others.

Google Express is an online marketplace that connects shoppers with major-name retailers such as Walgreens, Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods Market and PetSmart. Express customers can place orders for a wide range of products, from apparel and electronics to essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, cereal and bottled water.

Customers can place orders in a browser on their computers or via the Google Express app on Apple iOS or Google Android phones. The latter is the most popular option by far, according to Google.

Express then arranges for a local delivery company to ferry these items to customers’ homes.

There’s a prominent omission for local Express customers: Target is not among available stores even though the retailer is based in Minneapolis.

Google, which includes Target in its roster of Express retailers elsewhere in the country, said it is working to offer this option here. Providing specific retailers in particular areas requires a lot of logistical coordination, it said, which is why merchants are often added in a staggered form across the country.

Google Express is not rush delivery, either, unlike other services that can respond in the metro area within hours, in certain cases. Express will typically deliver in the Twin Cities within two days, though it has same-day service in other parts of the country.

How much?Google Express offers $95-a-year memberships, which entitles its customers to receive eligible items — excluding bulky items — and with $3 smaller-order charges for deliveries that do not meet store minimum-purchase requirements.

New customers get three-month membership free trials.

Customers can forgo Express memberships and pay per shipment with delivery charges starting at about $5.

Participating merchants in today’s Google Express expansion also include Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s, The Vitamin Shoppe, Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us.

Google lists a total of 16 retailers participating in today’s Express expansion. Some of these, such as Fry’s Electronics, do not have a physical presence in Minnesota, but local Express customers can place orders with those retailers all the same.

Minnesota is not the only state getting Google Express this week. It is debuting in Nebraska, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Mississippi, and New Mexico, and it’s expanding its presence in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Michigan, Wyoming, Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.

Google Express debuted three years ago in the San Francisco Bay Area and later expanded into New York City, Los Angeles and Boston.

Google said it has grand plans for Express, with an ultimate goal of making it an essentially coast-to-coast service with availability in remote areas as well as urban centers. It aims to achieve this nationwide expansion by the end of this year.

Competiton

Google Express bears a close resemblance to Amazon Prime Now, which delivers a wide range of retail merchandise to members in the Twin Cities and elsewhere. Amazon products available for delivery in this metro area include alcohol, in a partnership with local liquor vendor Surdyk’s.

While Google Express also will deliver liquor in some parts of the country, that is currently not an option in Minnesota.

Those craving booze can opt, instead, for the Boston-based Drizly delivery service, which serves a broad swath of the metro area — including St. Paul, in a partnership with liquor vendors Haskell’s and Sunfish Cellars Wine & Spirits.

Google Express and PrimeNow differ in other respects. Amazon has a far greater product selection, for starters. Also, PrimeNow offers refrigerated and otherwise perishable grocery products, which Google Express once offered but is not longer providing (with exceptions in certain major urban areas that don’t include the Twin Cities).

Google Express also is steering clear of restaurant deliveries, which are the emphasis of services like Bite Squad, DoorDash and Postmates that pick up orders at local eateries and deliver them to homes and offices.

San Francisco-based Postmates, though, overlaps with Express in also picking up orders at the likes of PetSmart, Walgreens, Ace Hardware, Trader Joe’s, Lululemon Atheletica, Whole Foods Market, Best Buy and other local retailers.

However, Postmates has a more-limited metro-area footprint with delivery services only in Minneapolis, Edina and portions of St. Paul.

San Francisco-based Instacart, meanwhile, has deals with the likes of Cub Foods, Target Wedge Co-op and Whole Foods Market to deliver groceries in the Twin Cities — including St. Paul, in many cases.

Ordering options via Instacart can also include non-food items such as aspirin, tennis balls, shot glasses and condoms.