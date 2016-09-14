MONTEVIDEO -- A 63-year-old woman believes she was terminated from her job at Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital because of her age.

The woman is now suing her former employer in Chippewa County District Court.

Linda Nelson, the hospital’s former director of nursing, filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the hospital in late December.

The hospital says in its response that it was not being discriminatory and its administrator, Mark Paulson, says that Nelson was fired for a statement two employees anonymously claim she made.

In May 2015, the hospital investigated a patient’s death to determine if incorrect dosage was a possible cause. According to court documents, Paulson says an anonymous tipster said Nelson told an employee, “Couldn’t you just say you spilled some of the medication and it will all go away?”

Nelson was subsequently fired after the hospital received that tipster’s information.

Nelson’s termination letter was submitted as part of court documents in the case. The letter, from Paulson, is dated June 22, 2015.

“Your lack of moral communication and integrity is considered gross misconduct,” Paulson wrote.

Nelson did not sign off on the letter.

With her court argument, Nelson submitted a signed personal affidavit in regards to her termination.

“I never made the comment that (Paulson) attributes to me, nor would I ever make such a comment,” she wrote. “In my 27 years in nursing management, I have held patient safety as a sacred trust.”

The hospital has since hired a new permanent director of nursing -- who is 10 years younger than Nelson, court documents state.

In response to an argument from the hospital that Nelson does not have grounds for a case, a Chippewa County judge ruled last month that the 10-year disparity qualifies for a claim of age discrimination.

The judge also ruled that while Paulson could have believed Nelson had violated the hospital’s code of conduct, Nelson’s alleged statement did not by itself show whether or not Nelson actually violated the code. The hospital’s code of conduct cites integrity, respect, courtesy, empowerment and positive work environment as standards employees should maintain.

Those rulings do not mean that Nelson has won her civil lawsuit -- just that the case will go forward. The next step is a jury trial, which is slated for early 2017, unless the case is settled in some sort of agreement before then.

In court documents, the hospital has pointed out that the temporary replacement for Nelson’s position was actually slightly older than Nelson. There was only a significant age disparity when the hospital hired Nelson’s permanent replacement.

But the judge ruled that does not matter -- the permanent replacement is what will be considered.

The next hearing in the case is set for Jan. 11, with a jury trial following in February.

The attorney representing the hospital, Brian Wood, declined to comment Friday.

“It is not the hospital’s policy to comment on ongoing litigation,” he said.

Court documents list Alf Sivertson as Nelson's attorney. A call to his office was not returned.