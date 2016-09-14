Video captured of garbage truck fire near Alexandria

A garbage truck caught fire as it traveled east Wednesday on Interstate 94 through Minnesota.

Alexandria firefighters met the truck on the off ramp at Exit 103 near the Pilot truck stop.

Driver Jim Aure of West Central Sanitation said he was unaware his load was on fire when firefighters were called at 8:07 a.m.

He parked at the top of the ramp, where firefighters sprayed foam onto the load of compacted cardboard.

Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said the load was still smoldering inside the truck after being sprayed, so the truck was to be moved, followed by firefighters, to the West Central Sanitation facility, where they would extinguish the fire.

Electrical problems on the truck were making it difficult to gain direct access to the compacted cardboard, forcing firefighters to try to shoot foam into seams of the garbage truck.

Aure said he was driving from Brandon, Minn., to the Pilot truck stop. He was not injured.

Alexandria police and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded.