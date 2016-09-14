Search
    Fleeing motorcyclist kills himself at I-35 rest stop

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 2:44 p.m.

    A Coon Rapids man killed himself Monday in Forest Lake after leading police on a five-mile chase, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

    Officials have not identified the 38-year-old.

    On Monday, the Wyoming Police Department was informed that the man had fled police in Anoka County, after he reportedly brandished a handgun in Oak Grove.

    At 10 p.m., Wyoming police tried to stop the man, who was riding a motorcycle. He drove to a rest area along Interstate 35 in Forest Lake, as police followed.

    The man reportedly crashed the motorcycle into a fence, then shot himself with a handgun before officers could get out of their cars.

    No officers involved in the chase fired shots.

