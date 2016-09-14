35W bridge to glow blue for 11 nights for Jacob Wetterling

MINNEAPOLIS — The Interstate 35W bridge will glow blue for 11 nights in honor of Jacob Wetterling.

Gov. Mark Dayton directed the Minnesota Department of Transportation to illuminate the bridge over the Mississippi River with blue lights, representing child abuse prevention, beginning Thursday night, Sept. 15. The bridge lights will remain blue through the memorial service for Jacob on Sept. 25.

The I-35W bridge is equipped with a computerized lighting system that allows MnDOT to color the bridge with light in almost any color, and it is often lit in various colors for significant regional and national events, according to Dayton’s office.

Jacob was abducted the evening of Oct. 22, 1989, by a masked gunman who stepped out of the woods as he, his brother and a friend were biking back from a convenience store to the Wetterling home in rural St. Joseph, Minn.

Earlier this month, Jacob’s remains were identified by a medical examiner and forensic odontologist. Danny Heinrich, 53, of Annandale, Minn., confessed Sept. 6 in Minneapolis’ federal court that he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed Jacob that night.

The Wetterling Memorial Service for Jacob is set for Sept. 25 in St. Joseph.