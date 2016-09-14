Execs: Bayer-Monsanto deal would benefit farmers

Top officials of Monsanto and Bayer told U.S. ag media the big winners in their announced merger would be farmers themselves, although the benefits are difficult to define.

In a conference call Wednesday, Liam Condon, on the board of management of Bayer AG and CEO at its Crop Science Division in Monheim, Germany, and Robert T. Fraley, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Monsanto in St. Louis, Mo., talked to several ag media groups about the merger.

Condon said the two companies are of one mind in the strategic rationale for the change, which is "built around innovation and growth." He said he's "very confident" the regulatory timetable will take about 12 months, with deal closure around the end of 2017. Approval must come in the U.S., Europe, Brazil, China and more than 20 other jurisdictions.

"(What we're) ultimately trying to do is help farmers increase their yields, optimize their input costs, optimize their sustainability and improve their return-on-investment," he said. "That's what we've got to be able to deliver to stay competitive."

Considered options

Fraley said Monsanto started looking at potential alliances and considered "a lot of different options for creating value for Monsanto shareholders and growers," which included other companies and their own stand-alone business situation.

"This is a deal that fits very much with, frankly, the vision and strategy we have been pursuing for the past several years," Fraley said. "We fundamentally believe that by bringing together the unique seeds, traits and data science capabilities that Monsanto has, along with the leading chemical portfolios that Bayer has, (that) creates an opportunity to bring better solutions, better products to growers faster."

"I see the real winner is farmers around the world," he said.

Asked how farmers can be convinced the deal is really better for them, Fraley stated he grew up on a small farm 100 miles south of Chicago, where his grandfather farmed, and he's met with farmers during the talks of mergers with Syngenta.

"I'd be the first to say that there's always a mixed view of change in the ag industry," he said. "There's always a subset of farmers that don't like any change at all. They feel that if they have more small companies, there's more competition."

What serves farmers

"Increasingly, I talk to more grower organizations and grower-leaders who represent that, in reality, farmers are better served by companies that have more capability, more of an R&D engine that can drive more products and more innovation," Fraley said.

Monsanto's research budget is about $1.5 billion, which is working to develop advanced biology, data science and traits. But he said Monsanto realized it needed collaboration. He said the Bayer transaction will allow Monsanto to "literally double that investment to nearly $3 billion a year, to draw on the expertise of 10,000 researchers around the world."

Fraley said he'll spend a bigger amount of his time in the next several months talking to farmers about the change. "The industry is clearly changing, a combination of the better tools coming into agriculture."

Fraley said antitrust regulators will look at whether there is overlap between the two businesses, and whether it will thwart innovation. "The beauty of this transaction is there is very little overlap," he said. "Bayer has a world-class chemistry business and ours is seeds and traits and data science. The other important thing is we are increasing innovation."

Condon said the two companies will be "fleshing out during the integration process" how much value they expect to deliver to farmers.

Defining benefits involves telling farmers what products each company can have in the timeline for future release.

"Farmers want value, choice, innovation and simplicity," Fraley said, and added there are societal benefits.

He said the world will have 10 billion people on the planet by 2050, and "our real contribution here is how we can create innovation so that we can produce more food, more safely, and address food security." He said the technologies will allow farms to produce "more with less—less use of fertilizers, less use of crop chemicals, using them more precisely. That's a real win for society at large."