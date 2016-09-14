Driver charged in 2015 rollover that injured five juvenile passengers

GRANITE FALLS -- Eight people, five of them under 18, overfilled a six-seat pickup truck one night last April.

As the truck traveled down a gravel road in Granite Falls, the driver, then 20-year-old Mckenzie Michael Notch, took a sharp turn. The pickup rolled into the ditch and landed, flipped.

Authorities do not allege that Notch was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. But he is now facing multiple criminal vehicular operation charges, both felony and gross misdemeanor, because police say he operated the vehicle with “gross negligence.”

Notch, of Montevideo, made his first appearance on the five charges last week in Yellow Medicine County District Court.

The eight occupants crawled out of the car, in the ditch near the intersection of Dike Road and 14th Street, and walked to a nearby railyard for help in the early morning hours of April 26, 2015.

The criminal complaint says police arrived at the scene to a rolled-over pickup and no occupants. An employee from the railyard drove up and told them the victims had walked there for help.

Authorities located all eight occupants at the railyard. Notch pointed an officer to one child, 10 years old, who was lying on the floor. Notch said that child was hurt the worst in the crash.

According to court documents, all five juveniles in the car were hospitalized following the crash. The youngest was 10; the oldest, 17. Three of them were not wearing seatbelts.

Granite Falls police officers personally transported two of the victims because all of the ambulances were full.

At the hospital, police interviewed them about what had happened that night.

Sometime before the 1:30 a.m. crash on April 26, 2015, Notch had picked up all of the vehicle occupants. They planned to stay at his place that night.

They told police that Notch was “driving erratically and at high speeds” the entire time. At one point, they said, he even drove off the road and onto the sidewalk.

One of the crash victims said Notch had also intentionally tried to hit a portable toilet with the truck.

The criminal complaint on the charges says Notch and a 27-year-old female passenger did not report that they had suffered any injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger required surgery for a lacerated ear. Others suffered lacerations, bruising, a hurt back and cuts.

Notch is not in custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.