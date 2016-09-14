Robbins Island regional designation possible this month

The Willmar Community Education and Recreation Department is seeking council approval to apply for Legacy grant funds for major projects at Robbins Island Park. Adding a four-season shelter and creating a interpretive wetland boardwalk are among the proposals. (Briana Sanchez / Tribune)

WILLMAR -- Things are looking up for Robbins Island, as there is a possibility the state will designate it a regional park in the next few weeks.

Steve Brisendine, director of Willmar Community Education and Recreation, said the city’s application for regional park designation scored very high.

Unfortunately there was an error at the state level which caused a delay in the approval process.

“We were left in limbo,” Brisendine said at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission said it was revisiting the city’s application and an answer would come by Sept. 28.

“We believe we will be designated,” Brisendine said.

However, that gives Brisendine very little time to apply for the 2018-2019 Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Legacy Grant, due Sept. 30. Brisendine said staff thought it would be prudent to go ahead and apply for the next round of grants, even though a firm answer on the regional park designation has not arrived.

“We thought we should try to go after ’18-’19 funds instead of waiting for ’20-’21,” Brisendine said. Brisendine said more and more parks are being designated regional parks, which means there is significant competition for the grants. Waiting another year might make it even harder for Willmar to receive funding.

The committee voted to recommend the full council allow Brisendine to apply for the grant. The council meets Monday.

Brisendine wants to apply for a $750,000 Legacy grant, with the city supplying $250,000 in matching funds.

The grant is funded by the state’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment which voters approved in 2008. A three-eighths of 1 percent increase in the state’s sales tax through 2034 goes to projects protecting, preserving and promoting the state’s water, land, arts and cultural heritage. The Parks and Trails fund receives 14.25 percent of the total sales tax revenue and the money is used for park projects across the state. The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission helps decide which projects will receive grant funds.

If the grant is awarded, it would give the city a $1 million budget to complete projects including a boathouse/dock facility, four-season shelter/restroom facility and an interpretive wetland boardwalk along the shoreline of Willmar Lake.

“Enhance your experience with nature,” Brisendine said.

The projects are part of the larger plan for Robbins Island, laid out in the 2015 Willmar Master Park Plan. Also in the plan are additional shelters, upgraded parking and trails, an amphitheater and a playground. The destination playground is already in the works, with the Willmar Destination Playground group hoping to have the privately funded playground built and open by Willmar Fests 2017.

Winter activities are also discussed in the plan, including establishing an ice rink and a sledding hill.

The park plan reports the estimated costs for all the improvements at Robbins Island is $7.9 million. The plan specifically points at Legacy grants as way to fund some of the projects.

Brisendine said having the city provide a match would show the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission that Willmar is serious about the park.

“We think our application will be strong,” Brisendine said.

Where the city would find the $250,000 is a question that was discussed. If a Legacy grant is awarded to the city, then the council would need to decide whether to accept the grant and how to come up with the required matching funds.

“It is something the council will have to address at that time,” Finance Director Steve Okins said.

Brisendine said the money could be part of the capital improvement plan or perhaps come from the local option sales tax if that passes. Preliminary plans for the sales tax have $4 million going to Robbins Island.

Councilman Denis Anderson said that in this current year, the council put over $700,000 into parks, so for 2018-2019, there could be money available for Robbins Island in just the parks budget.

“We have options based on the timing of this,” Brisendine said.

Councilman Shawn Mueske said residents have pointed to Robbins Island as a place they want the city to focus when it comes to the local option sales tax and parks, and the council has decided to focus on it as well.

“Here is where you are going to get $1 million for $250,000. We have to apply,” Mueske said.

